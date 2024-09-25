Sport

‘Rhoo’ plays down crisis for Broos as Mngqithi keeps Mokoena, Mudau out of Sundowns

Lucas Radebe believes Bafana coach has depth and cover should the duo not be sharp enough to be fielded in big Nations Cup qualifiers against Congo

25 September 2024 - 21:34
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos is facing a serious selection poser for the back-to-back Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers against Congo next month with crucial performers Khuliso Mudau and Teboho Mokoena frozen out at Mamelodi Sundowns. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Pirates and Sundowns can launch two-pronged attack on Champions League Sport
  2. ‘I’m not afraid’: Nabi understands gravity of challenge he faces at Kaizer ... Sport
  3. Manie’s miss one of several Bok shortcomings, argues Rassie Sport
  4. Warriors can compete with country’s best: GM Shafiek Abrahams Sport
  5. How Esperance’s Mokwana overcame self-doubt to become one of Africa’s hottest ... Sport

Latest Videos

Seconds Out Promoter Akira Solomon talks about first professional boxing ...
ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Bongani Ndulula on why he has fallen out of love with the ...