‘Rhoo’ plays down crisis for Broos as Mngqithi keeps Mokoena, Mudau out of Sundowns
Lucas Radebe believes Bafana coach has depth and cover should the duo not be sharp enough to be fielded in big Nations Cup qualifiers against Congo
25 September 2024 - 21:34
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos is facing a serious selection poser for the back-to-back Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers against Congo next month with crucial performers Khuliso Mudau and Teboho Mokoena frozen out at Mamelodi Sundowns. ..
