Mngqithi, Riveiro, Nabi: the sheriffs bossing the PSL in void left by Pitso and Rulani

Strong starts from Chiefs, Pirates and Sundowns, some explosive encounters and Barker's Stellenbosch added as dark horses are making for an explosive recipe for the 2024-25 season

The start to the 2024-25 Betway Premiership season has got the blood flowing. ..