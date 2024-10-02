‘From day one, we knew we had a good coach’: Riveiro and Pirates’ love affair continues in MTN8 final

The Buccaneers face the toughest of opponents in Stellenbosch FC, but can consummate the relationship with a third straight win in the tournament

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro is consistent in portraying himself as a good teacher who won't take credit for his students' brilliant passing marks, preferring to see them being the ones lavished with praise for their efforts...