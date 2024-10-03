Lionesses, Denmark help Banyana step up a gear in preparations for Wafcon defence
Captain Refiloe Jane says playing against quality opposition will help Banyana to keep progressing
03 October 2024 - 21:31
Banyana Banyana play high-profile friendly matches in the coming months as their preparations for the Women's Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon), to be hosted by Morocco next year, step up a gear. ..
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.