Sport

Lionesses, Denmark help Banyana step up a gear in preparations for Wafcon defence

Captain Refiloe Jane says playing against quality opposition will help Banyana to keep progressing

03 October 2024 - 21:31
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter

Banyana Banyana play high-profile friendly matches in the coming months as their preparations for the Women's Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon), to be hosted by Morocco next year, step up a gear. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Mngqithi, Riveiro, Nabi: the sheriffs bossing the PSL in void left by Pitso and ... Sport
  2. ‘From day one, we knew we had a good coach’: Riveiro and Pirates’ love affair ... Sport
  3. More money, more matches, better competition makes women’s cricket a better ... Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Mitchell marches on in third defence of world ... Sport
  5. Domestic issues: Cricket SA needs to produce Proteas, but there are challenges Sport

Latest Videos

[WATCH] A change of heart: Why this patient’s opinion of public hospitals ...
SPOTLIGHT | A Joker on the loose and a date with a serial killer