Pirates’ Sibisi celebrates MTN8 medal — and surviving a cup final uninjured

Some key Bucs players hope their performances in the MTN8 last match win against Stellenbosch help save Bafana Bafana's fortunes

Injuries have played a strange role in Orlando Pirates centreback Nkosinathi Sibisi's personal story in Bucs' remarkable run of cup finals and trophies in the past two-and-a-half years...