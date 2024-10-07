SA’s Mothutsi went to Saudi to help introduce netball, landed national coaching job
‘I must represent my country because in the end everything I do will result in history being made’
07 October 2024 - 21:34
Former Limpopo Baobabs captain Nthabiseng Mothutsi went to Saudi Arabia to conduct some coaching courses, and got the shock of her life landing their national netball team job, tasked with helping set up structures in a sport that is still little known in that country...
