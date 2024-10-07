Sport

Lekgwathi understands Stellies’ pain but hails Riveiro for Pirates’ three-peat

He shared some of Barker’s sentiment that the introduction of VAR might help reduce the number of clangers made by SA officials

09 October 2024 - 22:04 By Anathi Wulushe

As Stellenbosch head coach Steve Barker spent most of his media conference lashing out at referee Abongile Tom after their 3-1 defeat to Orlando Pirates in the MTN8 final on Saturday, he was afforded sympathy from an unlikely source...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. SA’s Mothutsi went to Saudi to help introduce netball, landed national coaching ... Sport
  2. ‘A coach with principles’: Brandon Petersen on how Nabi energised Chiefs Sport
  3. Best since 2000 Olympics? Broos fired up by Bafana young guns like Dortley, ... Sport
  4. Pirates’ Sibisi celebrates MTN8 medal — and surviving a cup final uninjured Sport
  5. Lionesses, Denmark help Banyana step up a gear in preparations for Wafcon ... Sport

Latest Videos

Chris Brown - Journey To South Africa
Step Aside Expensive Venture Capital Lawyers: Meet Clara