All Bafana captain Ronwen wants is to put on a show for his home fans and three points
The much-respected 32-year-old left Gqeberha as a wide-eyed teenager almost 15 years ago to pursue his dream of playing pro football
10 October 2024 - 21:26
Ronwen Williams back in Gqeberha as captain of his club and national team is an inspirational story of a local boy who came good. ..
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.