Blast from the past: Bafana overtake Ghana to win in Bloem

Today in SA sport history: October 15

14 October 2024 - 21:39
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1994 — Striker Phil Masinga scores his seventh international goal as Bafana Bafana beat Mauritius 1-0 in an African Nations’ Cup qualifier at the Odi stadium in Mabopane. ..

Speech Bubbles

