Most influential SA football visionary? Legends pay homage as King Kaizer turns 80
He was the first South African to go abroad and come back and say, ‘This is how it should be done’, says Banks Setlhodi
15 October 2024 - 21:11
When a group of footballers who had enjoyed the environment at Kaizer XI in exhibition matches in 1969 and leadership provided by Kaizer Motaung and some innovative administrators, decided to turn it into a club, a giant was born...
