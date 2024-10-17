Mngqithi says he’s talked with Mokoena, Bafana star available again for Sundowns
Midfielder's big performances for SA have put spotlight on Mngqithi, who must decide whether to include him in squad for the clash with Arrows
17 October 2024 - 21:18
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi says there was a discussion with midfielder Teboho Mokoena and he is in the reckoning for a sensational return to the squad. ..
