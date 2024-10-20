Sport

Another world champ for EL as Mbenge wins in London

Mdantsane-born boxer dominates fight against Michael McKinson to grab IBO welterweight title

20 October 2024 - 21:24 By MESULI ZIFO

East London produced yet another world boxing champion when Thulani Mbenge beat Englishman Michael McKinson to lift the vacant IBO welterweight title at the Copper Box Arena in London at the weekend...

