Esteghlal a big club: Roger De Sá praises Pitso’s move to Iranian giants
‘I don’t know what Iran’s like at the moment — as you know, the world is on a knife-edge, waiting for some crazy guy to push a button’
21 October 2024 - 21:27
Pitso Mosimane has joined a big club in Iran in Esteghlal FC and should be able to thrive working with the super-committed players he will find there, says Roger De Sá, who was assistant coach of that country’s national team two years ago...
