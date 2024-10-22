‘Honestly, I really don’t know’: star bowler Mlaba on why Proteas freeze in finals
Mlaba, who ended World Cup as second-highest wicket taker, is still in disbelief
22 October 2024 - 21:37
Nonkululeko Mlaba has slept on it for a few nights now, but she still can’t put a finger on it. ..
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.