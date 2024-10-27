Blast from the past: Boks defend Webb Ellis trophy against All Blacks
Today in SA sport history: October 28
27 October 2024 - 20:33
1978 — More than 500 cyclists take part in the first Argus Cycle Tour, with lawyer Lawrence Whittaker winning the 104km race in 3hr 02 min. Janice Theis was the first woman home in 4hr 35 min, which she cut by nearly an hour the following year...
