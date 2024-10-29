Sport

Odwa Ndungane lauds Aphelele Fassi’s resurgence in Bok colours

Star is making No 15 jersey his own despite two years in the international wilderness

29 October 2024 - 21:15 By ANATHI WULUSHE

Returning to international rugby after a long layoff is a daunting prospect, especially if you are talking years and not just a few months...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. PSL, clubs must sort out traffic and crowd control chaos before something ... Sport
  2. Get the Proteas more Tests, pleads Vernon Philander Sport
  3. SA’s Mothutsi went to Saudi to help introduce netball, landed national coaching ... Sport
  4. Esteghlal a big club: Roger De Sá praises Pitso’s move to Iranian giants Sport
  5. ‘Honestly, I really don’t know’: star bowler Mlaba on why Proteas freeze in ... Sport

Latest Videos

Ronwen Williams Tribute | The Coaches Share Their Thoughts
RONWEN WILLIAMS vs CAPE VERDE | AFCON 2023 | AFCON 2024 | BAFANA BAFANA| ...