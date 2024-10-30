Sport

‘An aura you can’t describe’: Ntini says Maphaka can lead Proteas’ attack for next decade

‘We hardly produce good left-arm fast bowlers in SA. He is one of the few who you could say will be at the level of the likes of Lonwabo Tsotsobe‘

30 October 2024 - 21:15 By Anathi Wulushe

Kwena Maphaka may still be in high school but fast bowling legend Makhaya Ntini believes he has passed all the cricket examinations needed to lead the Proteas bowling attack in the next decade...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Surpassing ‘Itu’ — Ronwen Williams is a giant of SA football: how he got there Sport
  2. PSL, clubs must sort out traffic and crowd control chaos before something ... Sport
  3. Odwa Ndungane lauds Aphelele Fassi’s resurgence in Bok colours Sport
  4. SA’s Mothutsi went to Saudi to help introduce netball, landed national coaching ... Sport
  5. Get the Proteas more Tests, pleads Vernon Philander Sport

Latest Videos

THINK BUDGET with RMB: 2024/25 Medium-Term Budget Insights
A REAL PAIN | Official Trailer | Searchlight Pictures