Auditions open for props as Boks lose World Cup leading men
South Africa tour the UK without props who started last year's final against the All Blacks after Frans Malherbe joined Steven Kitshoff on the sidelines
30 October 2024 - 21:14
The anniversary week of the Springboks' latest Rugby World Cup success marked the temporary loss of another warrior from that campaign...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.