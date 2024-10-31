Nabi knows Chiefs have far to go, but also that a Carling win can set up his tenure
Amakhosi are an increasingly dangerous, if unpredictable, combination whose signings look to have added genuine quality
31 October 2024 - 21:19
Kaizer Chiefs supporters have watched their team's start to the campaign with huge optimism, but coach Nasreddine Nabi wants expectations to be carefully managed because he is keenly aware his team are not yet fully cooked...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.