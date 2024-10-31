Walter, Conrad strike compromise to help Proteas traverse various formats
Walter used Kagiso Rabada as an example of how important the lines of communication are between him and his Test counterpart Conrad
31 October 2024 - 21:19
Like learning a tricky new dance, Rob Walter and Shukri Conrad need to avoid tripping over each other as they seek to balance the demands of three different formats, among players who need game time, others who need a break and some who don’t want to play, but it would be nice if they could. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.