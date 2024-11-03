Sport

Chiefs v Sundowns player ratings: Brazilians dominated Amakhosi in cup clash

Downs secured their impressive victory through a brace of goals by Iqraam Raymers and one each from Lucas Ribeiro and Khuliso Mudau

03 November 2024 - 20:36
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter

Played in front of a packed and deafening FNB Stadium, Mamelodi Sundowns produced possibly their best performance of the season to thrash Kaizer Chiefs and book a place in the semifinal against Marumo Gallants...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Auditions open for props as Boks lose World Cup leading men Sport
  2. Nabi knows Chiefs have far to go, but also that a Carling win can set up his ... Sport
  3. SA’s Mothutsi went to Saudi to help introduce netball, landed national coaching ... Sport
  4. How Esperance’s Mokwana overcame self-doubt to become one of Africa’s hottest ... Sport
  5. Surpassing ‘Itu’ — Ronwen Williams is a giant of SA football: how he got there Sport

Latest Videos

A Face In The Crowd (1957) Official Trailer - Andy Griffith, Patricia Neal ...
ALL IN: The Fight For Democracy – Official Trailer | Prime Video