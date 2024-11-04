Mitchell stunned at appreciation as he and Thobela to be honoured by WBC
‘I realise today that I was appreciated for what I did for boxing,’ says former WBA and IBF champ Brian Mitchell
04 November 2024 - 21:23
South African boxing icons Brian Mitchell and the late Dingaan “Rose of Soweto” Thobela will receive a huge honour when they are presented with the World Boxing Council’s (WBC) prestigious green and gold belt in Germany next month...
