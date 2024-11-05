Sport

‘Message of inspiration’: trainer Smith on Tulani Mbenge’s comeback story

‘It easy for fighters to turn and look elsewhere for an easier or better route’: SA boxer bounces back after 2019 heartbreak

05 November 2024 - 22:34

Trainer Sean Smith says he endured the same weight of disappointment as his charge, Tulani “Evolution” Mbenge, when the talented boxer, a former outstanding amateur, lost the IBO welterweight belt in 2019 in Germany...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Mitchell stunned at appreciation as he and Thobela to be honoured by WBC Sport
  2. Chiefs v Sundowns player ratings: Brazilians dominated Amakhosi in cup clash Sport
  3. Philander tips Proteas Women for World Cup glory Sport
  4. Auditions open for props as Boks lose World Cup leading men Sport
  5. Nabi knows Chiefs have far to go, but also that a Carling win can set up his ... Sport

Latest Videos

DA heads to the Constitutional Court on SA Citizenship Act 88 of 1995
Sudan's RSF chases civilians out of villages in violent raids | REUTERS