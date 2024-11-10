Sport

Blast from the past: David Miller and Faf du Plessis score tons as Proteas beat Aussies in final ODI in Hobart

Today in SA sport history: November 11

10 November 2024 - 21:18
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1902 — South Africa’s cricket team complete their first-ever series against Australia on the losing side, going down 2-0 after being beaten by 10 wickets in the final third Test at Newlands. The visitors had no trouble reaching the victory target of 59 runs. Playing in what turned out to be his only Test for South Africa was Western Province batsman Percy Twentyman-Jones, who had played three tests for the national rugby side in the 1896 series against Britain. Playing on the wing he had scored a try in the third Test against Britain, but in the cricket Test against Australia he was dismissed for ducks in both innings, being clean-bowled on both occasions...

