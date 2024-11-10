Blast from the past: David Miller and Faf du Plessis score tons as Proteas beat Aussies in final ODI in Hobart
Today in SA sport history: November 11
1902 — South Africa’s cricket team complete their first-ever series against Australia on the losing side, going down 2-0 after being beaten by 10 wickets in the final third Test at Newlands. The visitors had no trouble reaching the victory target of 59 runs. Playing in what turned out to be his only Test for South Africa was Western Province batsman Percy Twentyman-Jones, who had played three tests for the national rugby side in the 1896 series against Britain. Playing on the wing he had scored a try in the third Test against Britain, but in the cricket Test against Australia he was dismissed for ducks in both innings, being clean-bowled on both occasions...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.