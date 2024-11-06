Sport

Scrap domestic system to give black cricketers fair crack at Proteas: Ntini

Mdingi Express expresses frustration at slow progress in the development of black cricketers

10 November 2024 - 21:12 By Anathi Wulushe

Former Proteas bowler Makhaya Ntini believes Cricket SA should scrap the two-division domestic format and revert to franchises if the national team is to have a balanced demographic representation. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. SA’s Mothutsi went to Saudi to help introduce netball, landed national coaching ... Sport
  2. Wiese could set himself apart for Bok No 8 jersey on UK tour Sport
  3. Everybody benefits except club owners: Khoza wants teams to monetise matches Sport
  4. R600m for CSA from India series, and big bucks beckon for Proteas players who ... Sport
  5. MARK KEOHANE | What a week it’s been to be an armchair Bok selector Sport

Latest Videos

Pedro Páramo | Official Trailer | Netflix
Problemista | Official Trailer HD | A24