Players come and go, says King Kenny Dalglish as Mo Salah’s Liverpool future in the balance
Even with the uncertainty the Egyptian hasn’t slowed on the pitch with 10 goals and as many assists in 17 matches
11 November 2024 - 21:15
As the club’s talismanic attacker Mohamed Salah increasingly appears to be heading towards the exit door at Anfield, Liverpool legend Sir Kenny Dalglish says the Egyptian star must be allowed to make his own decision. ..
