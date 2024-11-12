Sport

Youngsters are Bafana’s future, says Broos as he urges PSL coaches to maintain ‘SA’s evolution’

‘My focus will be to weave in new players who have hunger and desire to achieve things. Young players are ambitious and want to prove a point’

12 November 2024 - 21:25
Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos is enthused about seeing his counterparts in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) showing trust in young players. Broos boldly referred to this development as “South Africa's evolution”, one the 72-year-old Belgian hopes will be maintained for many seasons to come...

