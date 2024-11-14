Arrest shines spotlight not just on Jordaan but Safa leadership: Buti Lerefolo
‘The reason we are where we are is we tend to focus only on a person like Danny but not the enablers’
14 November 2024 - 04:34
The arrest of Danny Jordaan on charges of fraud and theft amounting to R1.3m should shine a spotlight not just on the South African Football Association (Safa) president but the organisation’s leadership, says former Safa NEC member Buti Lerefolo...
