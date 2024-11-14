‘We’re open to young ones taking over,’ says Motaung as Khoza re-elected PSL boss
‘We who are continuing hope the members will come with fresh ideas as to how we can take this great league of ours forward,’ says Khoza
14 November 2024 - 04:32
The election of TS Galaxy boss Tim Sukazi, 51, Richards Bay FC's Jomo Biyela, 49, and Johnny Mogaladi, 64, of Polokwane City to its new executive committee (exco) suggests the Premier Soccer League (PSL) is gearing towards a new era in which younger leaders will emerge...
