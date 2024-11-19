Bafana have an Afcon-challenging team taking shape
Used to subjecting their supporters to calculators, this time the bronze medallists have qualified with two games to spare playing scintillating football
19 November 2024 - 04:34
Bafana Bafana will round off one of their strongest qualifying campaigns for a major tournament when they meet South Sudan in their dead rubber 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) clash at Cape Town Stadium on Tuesday...
