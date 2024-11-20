Sport

WILD WESTERN: The rise of Westbury’s gangs

Chapter 1: Gangsters and boxers of Westbury | Til death did they part

A series of stories on champion boxer Cameron Adams, the Stuurman brothers and others who lived through gang violence in the Johannesburg suburb

20 November 2024 - 04:34
David Isaacson Sports reporter

Forty years ago today champion boxer Cameron Adams and Westbury gang leader Vincent Stuurman were hanged at Pretoria central prison for murder...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Boks’ dynamo Kolbe sparkles again Sport
  2. SA’s Mothutsi went to Saudi to help introduce netball, landed national coaching ... Sport
  3. Bafana have an Afcon-challenging team taking shape Sport
  4. MARK KEOHANE | Injured trio leave a gaping hole in Bok squad Sport
  5. ‘I’m not afraid’: Nabi understands gravity of challenge he faces at Kaizer ... Sport

Latest Videos

TKO final Sundowns v Celtic Dec 2012
Plastic waste chokes off power in eastern DR Congo | REUTERS