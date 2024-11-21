Sport

Stronger leadership, collective effort needed for Proteas to be the best: AB de Villiers

Both Proteas captains have faced severe criticism, even as their teams have achieved unexpected positive results

21 November 2024 - 04:32
Stuart Hess Sports reporter

AB de Villiers has demanded stronger leadership — from players and coaches — to propel the Proteas to the higher echelons of the international game. ..

