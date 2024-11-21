Stronger leadership, collective effort needed for Proteas to be the best: AB de Villiers
Both Proteas captains have faced severe criticism, even as their teams have achieved unexpected positive results
21 November 2024 - 04:32
AB de Villiers has demanded stronger leadership — from players and coaches — to propel the Proteas to the higher echelons of the international game. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.