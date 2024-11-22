Boks hard to ignore: ahead of World Rugby’s awards, here's our World XV
Choosing a global combination is no easy task as form fluctuates and injuries strike
22 November 2024 - 04:34
World Rugby will name their World XV of the year at a gala dinner on Sunday but that has not stopped fans, pundits and commentators from having an early crack at the thoroughly subjective exercise...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.