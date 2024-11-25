Sport

Blast from the past: Donald and Pollock crumble England’s batting order

Today in SA sport history: November 25

25 November 2024 - 04:30
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1999 — Allan Donald and Shaun Pollock destroy England’s top-order on the first morning of the first Test at the Wanderers. They took four wickets inside the first three overs, with Donald taking three, to reduce the tourists to 2/4. Donald took 6/53 and Pollock 4/16 to dismiss the tourists for 122. ..

