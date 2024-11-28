Sport

Maphaka has watched that IPL debut four times, now eyes wide open he’s going back

Teen will go back to the IPL a full member of the Rajasthan Royals squad for a princely price tag of R3.23m

28 November 2024 - 04:30
Stuart Hess Sports reporter

Kwena Maphaka has watched his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut four times...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Rassie awards snub: There is favouritism, then there is Bias Sport
  2. SA’s Mothutsi went to Saudi to help introduce netball, landed national coaching ... Sport
  3. ‘I’m not afraid’: Nabi understands gravity of challenge he faces at Kaizer ... Sport
  4. Siviwe Soyizwapi on how Blitzboks can be ‘best team in the world’ again Sport
  5. Chapter 2: Gangsters and boxers of Westbury | The first fight to the death Sport

Latest Videos

LIVE: Australia debates bill to ban social media for children under 16
Mmusi Maimane | Phala Phala | Gender Based Violence