Joseph Makhanya tips Pirates ‘CoComelon football’ stars Mofokeng, Nkota for Europe
There is a new phenomenon in South African football where young players are given opportunities to showcase their talents
05 December 2024 - 04:34
Orlando Pirates development coach Joseph Makhanya believes exciting young stars Relebohile Mofokeng and Mohau Nkota could be ready for a move to Europe...
