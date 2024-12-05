Sport

Proteas can put Amla and AB behind them: season of Stubbs is upon us

Batter who has quickly become comfortable with his growing status looks set to be one of cricket's biggest stars this season

05 December 2024 - 04:32
Stuart Hess Sports reporter

Tristan Stubbs is big, in presence and frequently of late, deed. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. What are the chances of someone from Hanover Park having a door open at Old ... Sport
  2. How stars like Nwabali, Kwayiba and Jali are pushing Kopo’s Chippa to rare ... Sport
  3. SA’s Mothutsi went to Saudi to help introduce netball, landed national coaching ... Sport
  4. A trophy could have solidified Mngqithi’s Sundowns reign, but he’s OK with it Sport
  5. Joseph Makhanya tips Pirates ‘CoComelon football’ stars Mofokeng, Nkota for ... Sport

Latest Videos

Portfolio Committee on Basic Education, 03 December 2024
‘I was never a bad boy,’ - former Ajax Cape Town teen sensation Mkhanyiseli ...