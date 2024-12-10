Brian Mitchell off to Germany to lobby Siyakholwa Kuse’s world title case
Eastern Cape boxer claimed points win over Beaven Sibanda at Emperors Palace for WBC silver belt
10 December 2024 - 04:30
Golden Gloves Promotions (GGP) representative Brian Mitchell left for Germany this weekend to attend the World Boxing Council (WBC) convention, where he will lobby for Siyakholwa Kuse to be installed as a mandatory challenger after beating his charge Beaven Sibanda...
