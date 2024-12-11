Sharks, Stormers in same boat, squad depth will be tested as injuries mount
The Sharks are perhaps the best stocked South African franchise, while the Stormers have opted for a period of consolidation
11 December 2024 - 04:30
Though they followed polar opposite recruitment policies coming into this season, the Sharks and the Stormers are in the same boat in the way their squad depth is being tested...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.