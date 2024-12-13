MARK KEOHANE | 17 frontline players injured at once — it was never going to be the Stormers we know
People have asked what has gone wrong with Dobson’s men, but too few have asked how they were so competitive against a Springbok-inspired Sharks two weeks ago
13 December 2024 - 04:30
If John Dobson had started the season with even a No 1 haircut, he would be bald less than four months into the most challenging period of his coaching career. His DHL Stormers have been hit with an injury list that would have reduced lesser individuals to tears...
