Sport

MARK KEOHANE | 17 frontline players injured at once — it was never going to be the Stormers we know

People have asked what has gone wrong with Dobson’s men, but too few have asked how they were so competitive against a Springbok-inspired Sharks two weeks ago

13 December 2024 - 04:30 By MARK KEOHANE

If John Dobson had started the season with even a No 1 haircut, he would be bald less than four months into the most challenging period of his coaching career. His DHL Stormers have been hit with an injury list that would have reduced lesser individuals to tears...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Proteas thrive on being put to the test as big prize comes into focus Sport
  2. ‘No player more important than team’: Cardoso looks the part as he’s named ... Sport
  3. SA’s Mothutsi went to Saudi to help introduce netball, landed national coaching ... Sport
  4. Sharks, Stormers in same boat, squad depth will be tested as injuries mount Sport
  5. What are the chances of someone from Hanover Park having a door open at Old ... Sport

Latest Videos

2024 Chery Tiggo Cross
#MSWOn947 | Robert Marawa on 947 | Manqoba Mngqithi