Toughening up in Algeria: Mayo determined to make it at Belouizdad
‘I think with the Bafana call-ups, yes, I've put up my hand, knocking on the door and asking questions to be in the team’
15 January 2025 - 04:40
There were many question marks about whether Khanyisa Mayo would fit into robust North African football when he left Cape Town City to join Algeria's CR Belouizdad at the beginning of the 2024/25 campaign. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.