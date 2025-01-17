Mental is as important as physical: Gerda Steyn on pressures at elite level
Steyn has been easily the most successful female ultra road runner in South Africa of the last half-decade, but such a track record comes with a price
17 January 2025 - 04:30
South African ultra-distance queen Gerda Steyn had Two Oceans for breakfast and Comrades Marathons for lunch, but admits aiming for or attempting to maintain such a standard comes with immense pressure that can lead to mental health challenges. ..
