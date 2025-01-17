Sport

SA teams taking a pounding but must dig in heels in the Champions Cup

Local teams are treading water now, but there are rewards to be earned through staying the course

17 January 2025 - 04:30
Liam Del Carme Sports reporter

South African teams' Champions Cup entry initially drew some sharp criticism. Those voices have slowly dissipated, but more recently the rules of engagement for this country's teams campaigning in Europe's premier competition have been questioned from closer to home...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. SA’s Mothutsi went to Saudi to help introduce netball, landed national coaching ... Sport
  2. NBA champion wants Chiefs, Pirates and Sundowns involved in SA basketball Sport
  3. SA teams taking a pounding but must dig in heels in the Champions Cup Sport
  4. MARK KEOHANE | Bring back more experienced SA players if a local team is to win ... Sport
  5. Mental is as important as physical: Gerda Steyn on pressures at elite level Sport

Latest Videos

Israel strikes Gaza after ceasefire accord, and more - Five stories you need to ...
Alleged ringleaders arrested during gruelling rescue mission at Stillfontein ...