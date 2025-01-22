Better than 2013? Pirates young, in-form and unpredictable entering Caf quarters
Riveiro’s Buccaneers genuinely capable of a few more upsets as they take on the Champions League knockouts
22 January 2025 - 04:40
Orlando Pirates have made an emphatic return to the Caf Champions League knockout stages — and it will not have escaped the attention of their supporters and some observers on the continent that the last time they did that, they went to the final...
