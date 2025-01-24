MARK KEOHANE | Leinster are a behemoth, but Stormers have good fortune and strong record on their side
The match could prove the most defining of the league phase for the Cape club
24 January 2025 - 04:30
The Stormers have never lost to Irish giants Leinster. They’ve played them twice in Cape Town and won twice and, in their only outing in Dublin, left with a 22-all draw. It is a record they will back themselves to maintain, given the absence of so many leading Irish internationals. ..
