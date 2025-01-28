Sport

Javelin queen Jo-Ané du Plessis sticks with coach Terseus despite Cape Town move

Athletics star, who won Olympic silver under maiden name Van Dyk, received two trophies at the ASA awards

28 January 2025 - 04:35
David Isaacson Sports reporter

Javelin queen Jo-Ané du Plessis moved to Cape Town after getting married last year, but she’s still sticking with Potchefstroom-based coach Terseus Liebenberg...

