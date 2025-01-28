Javelin queen Jo-Ané du Plessis sticks with coach Terseus despite Cape Town move
Athletics star, who won Olympic silver under maiden name Van Dyk, received two trophies at the ASA awards
28 January 2025 - 04:35
Javelin queen Jo-Ané du Plessis moved to Cape Town after getting married last year, but she’s still sticking with Potchefstroom-based coach Terseus Liebenberg...
