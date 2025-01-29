Bulls and Sharks still in the URC conversation
Upcoming derbies may see the demolition of Stormers’ and Lions’ prospects
29 January 2025 - 04:30
With big derby matches set for the next two rounds, the Bulls and the Sharks have emerged as South Africa’s flag bearers in the United Rugby Championship (URC). By contrast the Stormers and the Lions have driven their supporters up the pole...
