How unsung Deon Hotto is propelling Orlando Pirates’ charge for title glory
The 30-year-old is reaching the right peak where the confluence of experience, skill and pace mean so much for his club
29 January 2025 - 04:30
Deon Hotto has emerged as an unlikely propeller for the push by coach Jose Riveiro and his men to finally knock Mamelodi Sundowns off their perch. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.