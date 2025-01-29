Sport

How unsung Deon Hotto is propelling Orlando Pirates’ charge for title glory

The 30-year-old is reaching the right peak where the confluence of experience, skill and pace mean so much for his club

29 January 2025 - 04:30
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter

Deon Hotto has emerged as an unlikely propeller for the push by coach Jose Riveiro and his men to finally knock Mamelodi Sundowns off their perch. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Javelin queen Jo-Ané du Plessis sticks with coach Terseus despite Cape Town move Sport
  2. Broos ‘has brought belief’: Ronwen, Bafana eye going even further at Afcon 2025 Sport
  3. ‘Probably the best we’ve finished a game’: Bulls gore Lions in Jukskei Derby Sport
  4. Arrest shines spotlight not just on Jordaan but Safa leadership: Buti Lerefolo Sport
  5. SA20 has much to do with Proteas’ recent ICC tournament success: Ngam Sport

Latest Videos

The Cape Town Met 2025: Glamour, stars, and couture unleashed
DeepSeek's AI should be 'wakeup call' for US tech, Trump says | REUTERS