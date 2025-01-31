From Mexico 1986 to 2026: Broos will bow out with dream swansong if he takes Bafana to World Cup
The coach’s other major mission in 2025 is to capitalise on a strong start for Bafana
31 January 2025 - 04:30
Hugo Broos will definitely retire from coaching if, and after, he takes Bafana Bafana to the 2026 World Cup in Mexico, Canada and the US in June and July next year...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.