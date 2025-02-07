Keo Uncut
MARK KEOHANE | Stormers have Roos, Bulls have Hanekom to guarantee razzle-dazzle
Two star attractions from the two fiercest, crowd-pulling adversaries in the north versus south rivalry — what more could you ask for?
07 February 2025 - 04:30
It isn’t a straight matchup, but the performances of Evan Roos and Cameron Hanekom at No 8 for the Stormers and Bulls respectively at the DHL Stadium in Cape Town on Saturday is one of the most appealing in this crunch United Rugby Championship local derby...
